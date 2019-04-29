Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich was named the All-Met Division I men's college basketball Peter A. Carlesimo Co-Coach of the Year along with Seton Hall's Kevin Willard, the Met Basketball Writers Association announced Monday.

Mihalich led Hofstra to a program-record 27 wins and a CAA regular-season title. In his seventh season at the helm, Mihalich led Hofstra (27-8) on a 16-game in-season win streak. The Pride earned an NIT berth, where they lost to North Carolina State in the first round, after falling to Northeastern in the CAA championship game.

St. John's Shamorie Ponds, the reigning MBWA Player of the Year, and Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman were named to the All-Met First Team.

The winner of the Lt. Frank J. Haggerty Player of the Year award will be announced Tuesday at the NIT/MBWA Haggerty Awards dinner at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown.

St. John's Mustapha Heron, Hofstra's Eli Pemberton and Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah were named to the All-Met Second Team. St. John's L.J. Figueroa and Justin Simon were named to the Third Team.

Fordham's Nick Honor was named Rookie of the Year.

