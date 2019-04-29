Joe Mihalich named MBWA Co-Coach of the Year
St. John's Shamorie Ponds, the reigning MBWA Player of the Year, and Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman were named to the All-Met First Team.
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich was named the All-Met Division I men's college basketball Peter A. Carlesimo Co-Coach of the Year along with Seton Hall's Kevin Willard, the Met Basketball Writers Association announced Monday.
Mihalich led Hofstra to a program-record 27 wins and a CAA regular-season title. In his seventh season at the helm, Mihalich led Hofstra (27-8) on a 16-game in-season win streak. The Pride earned an NIT berth, where they lost to North Carolina State in the first round, after falling to Northeastern in the CAA championship game.
St. John's Shamorie Ponds, the reigning MBWA Player of the Year, and Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman were named to the All-Met First Team.
The winner of the Lt. Frank J. Haggerty Player of the Year award will be announced Tuesday at the NIT/MBWA Haggerty Awards dinner at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown.
St. John's Mustapha Heron, Hofstra's Eli Pemberton and Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah were named to the All-Met Second Team. St. John's L.J. Figueroa and Justin Simon were named to the Third Team.
Fordham's Nick Honor was named Rookie of the Year.
First Team
E.J. Crawford, Iona
Darnell Edge, Fairleigh Dickinson
Rickey McGill, Iona
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
Second Team
Raiquan Clark, LIU Brooklyn
Mustapha Heron, St. John’s
Abdul Lewis, NJIT
Eugene Omoruyi, Rutgers
Eli Pemberton, Hofstra
Akwasi Yeboah, Stony Brook
Third Team
Tajuan Agee, Iona
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Zach Cooks, NJIT
L.J. Figueroa, St. John’s
Sean Hoehn, Sacred Heart
Quincy McKnight, Seton Hall
Justin Simon, St. John’s
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.