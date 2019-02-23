TODAY'S PAPER
Down memory lane with Justin Wright-Foreman

The Hofstra star scores 33 points in his final home game.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 33 points in his final

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 33 points in his final home game for Hofstra in a 104-99 overtime loss to James Madison on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Someday, Justin Wright-Foreman will see his No. 3 and his likeness posted on a banner and hoisted to the upper reaches of the wall at the Mack Sports Complex. It was hard to envision that Saturday afternoon, after a tough overtime loss in his final appearance on that court, but time will allow for the big moments to shine through.

After one last 30-plus point game (he had 33 in the 104-99 defeat to James Madison), he reflected on how much he felt at home on Hofstra’s campus. “I appreciate it, I appreciate being in this building,” he said.

Here are some of his best games on the home floor, ones that Hofstra fans always will appreciate:

Feb. 9, 2019: Tied Bill Thieben’s 64-year-old school record by scoring 48 points in a 93-87 win over William & Mary. Had 37 points in the second half on throwback day, a promotion in which the Pride revived the team’s old nickname, Flying Dutchmen. Became the eighth Hofstra player to reach the 2,000-point mark.

Jan. 5, 2019: Broke the 40-point barrier for the first time, scoring 42. The last three of those were the most memorable as he hit a long shot at the buzzer to beat Northeastern, 75-72.

Nov. 21, 2018: In a matchup against his buddy and longtime friend Kyle Allman Jr. of Cal State Fullerton, he had 37 points. Allman scored 38, but Wright-Foreman’s team won, 80-71.

Jan. 7, 2018: Had 39 points in an 89-76 loss to Elon, reaching the 1,000-point plateau in the first half.

Jan. 2, 2017: As a sophomore, achieved his first 30-point game in a 95-93 loss to William & Mary, which won on a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Nov. 13, 2015: Made his college debut, playing two minutes in a 95-85 win over Canisius. Did not attempt a field goal or free throw, grabbed one rebound.

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

