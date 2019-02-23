Down memory lane with Justin Wright-Foreman

Someday, Justin Wright-Foreman will see his No. 3 and his likeness posted on a banner and hoisted to the upper reaches of the wall at the Mack Sports Complex. It was hard to envision that Saturday afternoon, after a tough overtime loss in his final appearance on that court, but time will allow for the big moments to shine through.

After one last 30-plus point game (he had 33 in the 104-99 defeat to James Madison), he reflected on how much he felt at home on Hofstra’s campus. “I appreciate it, I appreciate being in this building,” he said.

Here are some of his best games on the home floor, ones that Hofstra fans always will appreciate:

Feb. 9, 2019: Tied Bill Thieben’s 64-year-old school record by scoring 48 points in a 93-87 win over William & Mary. Had 37 points in the second half on throwback day, a promotion in which the Pride revived the team’s old nickname, Flying Dutchmen. Became the eighth Hofstra player to reach the 2,000-point mark.

Jan. 5, 2019: Broke the 40-point barrier for the first time, scoring 42. The last three of those were the most memorable as he hit a long shot at the buzzer to beat Northeastern, 75-72.

Nov. 21, 2018: In a matchup against his buddy and longtime friend Kyle Allman Jr. of Cal State Fullerton, he had 37 points. Allman scored 38, but Wright-Foreman’s team won, 80-71.

Jan. 7, 2018: Had 39 points in an 89-76 loss to Elon, reaching the 1,000-point plateau in the first half.

Jan. 2, 2017: As a sophomore, achieved his first 30-point game in a 95-93 loss to William & Mary, which won on a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Nov. 13, 2015: Made his college debut, playing two minutes in a 95-85 win over Canisius. Did not attempt a field goal or free throw, grabbed one rebound.