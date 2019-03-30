TODAY'S PAPER
Kentucky holds off Houston to reach NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The Wildcats will take on Auburn on Sunday.

Immanuel Quickley of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates against the Houston Cougars during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on Friday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

By The Associated Press
Tyler Herro and No. 2 seed Kentucky are advancing to the Elite Eight.

Herro poured in 19 points, including the go-ahead 3 with 25.8 seconds left and two clinching free throws to help the Wildcats beat third-seeded Houston 62-58 in the Midwest Region.

The Wildcats will take on Auburn on Sunday. The Tigers beat region top seed North Carolina earlier in the night.

P.J. Washington returned from an injury to score 16 points for the Wildcats, while Armoni Brooks had 20 points.

The Houston-Kentucky game capped a tense night in the Sweet 16, which included the first No. 1 seed going down with North Carolina's loss to Auburn and overall tournament top seed Duke edging Virginia Tech after the Hokies missed three shots to tie or win on the final possession.

Michigan State also advanced by beating LSU.

The first tickets to the Final Four go out Saturday.

