SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lauren Hill's charity reaches $1 million in donations

Mount St. Joseph's Lauren Hill gives a thumbs-up as she...

Mount St. Joseph's Lauren Hill gives a thumbs-up as she holds the game ball during her first NCAA game against Hiram University at Xavier University in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2014. Credit: AP / Tom Uhlman

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cancer charity backed by Ohio college basketball player Lauren Hill has used a final push to reach her goal of $1 million in donations by the end of the year.

Hill got national attention when she played in a Division III basketball game with Mount St. Joseph on Nov. 2 despite suffering from an inoperable brain tumor diagnosed a year ago. She made layups for the first and last baskets of the game.

Hill is a 19-year-old freshman. She has since November helped raise more than $775,000 for cancer research and treatment through a charity called The Cure Starts Now.

The charity tweeted a telethon Tuesday that helped it reach her goal.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?