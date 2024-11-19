Lee and Walker score 16 apiece as No. 10 Kansas State rolls past Little Rock, 73-43

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee and Zyanna Walker scored 16 points apiece, Kansas State used a big run midway through the first half to take control, and the No. 10 Wildcats rolled to a 73-43 victory over Little Rock on Monday night.

Eliza Maupin and Taryn Sides added 10 points each for the Wildcats, who have won the first four games on their season-opening five-game homestand in lopsided fashion, but who will get a much stiffer test against No. 14 Duke next week in Nevada.

Little Rock (1-3) led 13-12 late in the first quarter before Kansas State went on a 13-1 run stretching into the second quarter, then continued to extend the advantage. The Wildcats led 41-23 by halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

Sug Williams had 10 points for the Trojans. Jordan Holman had eight points and nine rebounds.

Takeaways

Little Rock took Arkansas to overtime in its second game of the season, proving it could stand against schools from the power leagues. But lopsided losses to Auburn and Kansas State have taken any momentum the Trojans might have had.

Kansas State was just 5 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc. Lee is a dominant force in the paint, but the Wildcats need guards to hit from the perimeter to keep her from dealing with constant double- and triple-teams.

Key moment

Gisela Sanchez made a 3-pointer off a feed from Temira Poindexter to give Kansas State a 15-13 lead with 1:57 left in the first quarter. Lee and Walker scored the next eight points and the Wildcats never trailed again.

Key stats

23 — That's the shooting percentage for Little Rock, which struggled to deal with Kansas State's athleticism on defense.

Up next

Little Rock heads across the state line to play Missouri on Friday night. Kansas State plays Milwaukee on Wednesday night.