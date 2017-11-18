Local college basketball: Nassau CC hangs on

Cheyenne Nettleton’s 20 points led Nassau Community College to a 90-86 win over host Manhattan CC in NJCAA men’s basketball action Saturday.

Dana King added 17 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds For Nassau CC (4-1, 2-1).

After a jumper by Manhattan CC’s Curtis Smith cut the Nassau lead to 88-86 with 14 seconds remaining, Nettleton converted a pair of free throws a second later to seal the victory.

Merrimack 75, LIU Post 62: Aary Bibens had 12 points and six rebounds for LIU Post (0-3). Ryan Boulter led the way for Merrimack with 22 points and four rebounds. Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor added 11 points for Post.

New Haven 84, Adelphi University 79: Terrel Martin-Garcia had 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Adelphi University (1-3, 0-2 Northeast-10). Teammate Conor McGuinness had 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Michael Coffey had 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Tavon Ginyard added 12 points and two assists as Adelphi registered 37 bench points.

John Jay 83, St. Joseph’s (LI) 67: Frank Basile had 13 points and six rebounds for St. Joseph’s LI (0-2). Isaiah Moore added 11 points and three rebounds, and Jarred Marrow and Doug Niblock each notched 10 points. Eddie Higgins chipped in six rebounds. St. Joseph’s LI tallied 23 points off the bench.

WOMEN’S GAMES

Adelphi 60, New Haven 55: Natalie Fekula had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Adelphi (2-2, 1-1 Northeast-10). A layup by Allieyah Cabbage pulled New Haven within three with 23 seconds remaining, but Jess Camarda sank two free throws to seal the victory for Adelphi. Camarda added 15 points and five assists and Simone Hobdy had eight points and 10 rebounds. Adelphi led 38-19 at halftime and led throughout. The Panthers shot 9-for-25 from three-point range and held New Haven to 1-for-22 from beyond the arc.

LIU Post 76, Holy Family 61: Sasha Patterson scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Pioneers (1-3). Teammate Mikaiya Moore had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks, Kristen Olsen added 12 points, and Kylie Garrett had 10 points and three rebounds. LIU shot 49.2 percent from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint.

Felician 63, NYIT 52: Maia Hood had 15 points and 15 rebounds for NYIT (2-2) in a first-round loss to Felician College in the fifth annual Regina River Memorial Tournament at Dominican College. Nina Vukosavljevic added nine points, nine assists, and five rebounds for NYIT, which plays Dominican College on Sunday at 1 pm.

Rutgers-Newark 71, St. Joseph’s (LI) 60 : Andrea Iavarone had 17 points and 25 rebounds for St. Joseph’s (1-2) in a second-round loss to Rutgers-Newark at the John K. Adams Tip-Off Classic in Newark, New Jersey. Jennifer Gubell added 11 points off the bench for St. Joseph’s.

Manhattan CC 55, Nassau CC 46: Victoria Mercado had 19 points and eight rebounds for Nassau CC (4-2, 2-1 NJCAA). Samantha Capobianco added 11 points, four rebounds, and two blocks for Nassau CC.