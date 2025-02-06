Hadley scores 22, Edwards adds 19 in Louisville's 84-58 rout of Boston College

BOSTON — J’Vonne Hadley scored 22 points, Terrence Edwards Jr. had 19 points, and Louisville dominated the interior in an 84-58 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night.

Eighteen of Louisville's first 22 points in the second half were scored in the paint as the Cardinals extended their 10-point halftime lead to 63-48 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

Boston College made back-to-back baskets to get within 11 points, but the Cardinals continued to score inside, their next five baskets coming in the paint before Khani Rooths nailed a 3-pointer for an 80-54 lead with 3:42 remaining.

By game's end Louisville had 48 points in the paint, 32 in the second half. The Cardinals shot 50% for the game.

Chucky Hepburn scored 12 points for the Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC). Edwards had eight rebounds and six assists. Aboubacar Traore grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Cardinals shot 52% in the first half and led 41-31 at halftime. They made seven 3-pointers in 14 attempts.

Donald Hand Jr. scored 19 points for Boston College (10-12, 2-9). He made three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 13 points.

The Cardinals host Miami on Saturday when Boston College visits Syracuse.