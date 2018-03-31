Michigan defeatd Loyola-Chicago, 69-57, in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago's Ben Richardson embraces with Clayton Custer, right, after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. Michigan won 69-57.

Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) celebrates with his teammates as Loyola-Chicago's Aundre Jackson (24) walks off during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) celebrates with Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a basket in the second half against the Loyola Ramblers during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrates with teammate Jordan Poole during the second half against Loyola-Chicago in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan's Moritz Wagner, second from left, celebrates with his teammates during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago's Marques Townes reacts after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. Michigan won 69-57.

Loyola-Chicago's Aundre Jackson (24) shoots overMichigan's Jon Teske (15) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives past Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Charles Matthews during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) reacts during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago , Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer, left, drives past Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons, right, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson (24) drives to the basket over Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan's Charles Matthews looks to shoot against Loyola-Chicago's Aundre Jackson (24) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago's Marques Townes (5) drives the ball against Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser talks to his players during a timeout in the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan , Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) drives to the basket past Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) fights for a rebound with Loyola-Chicago's Clayton Custer (13) and Ben Richardson (14) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser talks to his players during a timeout in the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan , Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Loyola-Chicago's Marques Townes (5) goes up for a basket against Michigan defense during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Michigan head coach John Beilein directs his team during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago , Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.