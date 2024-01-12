Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow lead No. 7 LSU women past Texas A&M 87-70

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 20 points and 18 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow scored 21 points and No. 7 LSU beat Texas A&M 87-70 on Thursday night.

Defending national champion LSU (16-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), which had with all five starters score in double figures, hasn't lost since a season-opening defeat to Colorado.

Mikaylah Williams scored 16 points, Hailey Van Lith had 14 and Flau'Jae Johnson finished with 11.

Endyia Rogers led the Aggies (13-3, 1-2) with 27 points. Aicha Coulibaly added 16 points and Lauren Ware had 13.

With Reese and Morrow combining for 17 points, LSU led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers closed with a 9-0 run in the final 3:04.

Williams and Van Lith combined to score 12 straight points as LSU built a 34-23 lead in the first three minutes of the second quarter. But LSU couldn’t put Texas A&M away, in part because of a cold shooting stretch. The Tigers led 44-37 at halftime.

LSU’s third-quarter march to the free-throw line — it was 10 of 12 while the Aggies didn’t attempt a free throw — boosted the Tigers’ lead to 68-49 heading to the final quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: After an LSU player climbed over the back of an Aggie with no foul call in the second quarter, A&M coach Joni Taylor screamed at official Kevin Pethel and chased him down the sideline in front of the Aggies’ bench before he stopped and called a technical foul on her.

LSU: The Tigers are playing a seven-person rotation. “I’d like an eighth and ninth player to step up,” coach Kim Mulkey said. “But they’ve got to show me in practice that they’ve earned the minutes.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts Tennessee on Sunday.

LSU: At Auburn on Sunday.

