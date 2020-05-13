TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Madison Square Garden compiles tribute to front-line workers featuring stars of college basketball world

A screenshot from Madison Square Garden's tribute to

A screenshot from Madison Square Garden's tribute to front line workers during the pandemic.

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

The folks at Madison Square Garden paid tribute to the front-line workers, first responders and essential workers who are helping us persevere through the coronavirus. The cast is a who’s who from the world of college basketball.

It includes appearances from St. John’s Mike Anderson and Lou Carnesecca, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Villanova’s Jay Wright, Iona’s Rick Pitino, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard and broadcaster Dick Vitale (and many more).


 

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Brian Kelleher celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure in LI's Kelleher knocks out Azure in second round at UFC Jacksonville
New renderings of Islanders' Belmont arena. Last Belmont Park lawsuits thrown out
Molloy men's soccer coach Tyler Botte. New Molloy soccer coach Botte sets bar high for program
George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, is Florida extends welcome mat for MLB, other pro sports amid pandemic
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dribbles the ball against NBA players eager to return, but best way to do so still unclear
Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants hands the Under Garrett, Jones and Barkley may learn from Romo and Elliott
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search