The folks at Madison Square Garden paid tribute to the front-line workers, first responders and essential workers who are helping us persevere through the coronavirus. The cast is a who’s who from the world of college basketball.

It includes appearances from St. John’s Mike Anderson and Lou Carnesecca, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Villanova’s Jay Wright, Iona’s Rick Pitino, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard and broadcaster Dick Vitale (and many more).

Madison Square Garden teams up with the nation’s top college basketball coaches for a special thank you tribute honoring the real heroes in the fight against COVID-19. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/T2eMQdX1XH — MSG (@TheGarden) May 134, 2020



