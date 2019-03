NCAA Tournament TV schedule, livestream info

Here’s how to watch the 2019 NCAA Tournament. All games also can be livestreamed on March Madness Live and the March Madness Live app. (All times EST.)

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 6:30 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont, 9 p.m., truTV

Wednesday, March 20

No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State, 6:30 p.m., truTV

No. 11 St. John's vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 9 p.m., truTV

First round

Thursday, March 21

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville, Noon, CBS

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU, 12:30 p.m., truTV

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn, 1:20 p.m., TNT

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State, 1:50 p.m., TBS

No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Belmont/Temple vs. No. 6 Maryland, 3 p.m., truTV

No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas, 3:50 p.m., TNT

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette, 4:20 p.m., TBS

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada, 6:45 p.m., TNT

No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova, 7:15 p.m., TBS

No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson/Prairie View vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 7:15 p.m., truTV

No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan, 9:15 p.m., TNT

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford, 9:30 p.m., CBS

No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue, 9:45 p.m., TBS

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse, 9:55 p.m., truTV

Friday, March 22

No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati, Noon, CBS

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., truTV

No. 14 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 1:20 p.m., TNT

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 1:50 p.m., TBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia, 3 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's vs. No. 6 Buffalo, 3:50 p.m., TNT

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 4:20 p.m., TBS

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State, 6:45 p.m., TNT

No. 16 NC Central/North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke, 7 p.m., CBS

No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 Houston, 7:15 p.m., TBS

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, 7:15 p.m., truTV

No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 9:15 p.m., TNT

No. 9 UCF vs. No. 8 VCU, 9:30 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 9:45 p.m., TBS

No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:55 p.m., truTV

Second round

Saturday, March 23

TBD, Noon, CBS

TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS

TBD, 5 p.m., CBS

TBD, 6 p.m., TNT

TBD, 7 p.m., TBS

TBD, 7:30 p.m., CBS

TBD, 8:30 p.m., TNT

TBD, 9:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday, March 24

TBD, Noon, CBS

TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS

TBD, 5 p.m., CBS

TBD, 6 p.m., CBS

TBD, 7 p.m., TBS

TBD, 7:30 p.m., truTV

TBD, 8:30 p.m., TNT

TBD, 9:30 p.m., TBS

Regional semifinals and finals

Thursday, March 28-Sunday, March 31

South Regional: March 28/30, Louisville, Kentucky

West Regional: March 28/30, Anaheim, California

East Regional: March 29/31, Washington, D.C.

Midwest Regional: March 29/31, Kansas City, Missouri

National semifinals (Final Four)

Saturday, April 6

Final Four, 6 p.m., CBS, Minneapolis

Final Four, 8:30 p.m., CBS, Minneapolis

National championship

Monday, April 8

TBD, 9 p.m., CBS, Minneapolis