Maia Hood scored 28 points to lead visiting NYIT to an 82-75 win over District of Columbia in an East Coast Conference women’s basketball game Saturday afternoon. Shalie Frierson added 19 points for NYIT (11-8, 5-4 in conference), which erased a 14-point second quarter deficit and took a 43-38 lead into halftime. The Bears also snapped a three-game losing streak.

LIU Post 79, St Thomas Aquinas 68: Kylie Garrett had 20 points and four rebounds to lead LIU Post (14-5, 9-0 conference) in an ECC game. Sasha Patterson added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers.

Old Westbury 77, Purchase 52: Charlotte Renker had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Monique Joseph added 16 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead Old Westbury (14-2 overall, 8-2 conference) in the Skyline Conference. The Panthers had five players finish in double-figures.

Adelphi 93, Franklin Pierce University 51: Fallyn Stephens scored 18 points to lead Adelphi (10-10 overall, 6-6 conference) in a Northeast-10 game. Niajah Morgan added 16 points and Simone Hobdy had seven rebounds. Adelphi shot 51.5 percent from the field and 55.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Trinity 68, St. Joseph’s 45: Andrea Iavarone had 25 points and nine rebounds for St. Joseph’s (4-10) in non-conference.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Maritime College 80, Old Westbury 70: Alan McDonald scored 19 points for Old Westbury (6-10 overall, 5-6 conference) in the Skyline Conference. Yancy Ulysse added 17 points and eight rebounds.

District of Columbia 107, NYIT 97: Jeffrey Hayden scored 35 points and grabbed eight rebounds for NYIT (3-17 overall, 1-8 conference) in an East Coast Conference game. Hayden made all 13 of his free-throw attempts.

St. Thomas Aquinas 103, LIU Post 93: Jared Rivers had 32 points (11-for-17 from the field), seven rebounds and four assists for LIU Post (7-11, 5-3 ECC) in conference play. Darien Jenkins scored 17 points and Kyle McLeggan added 13 points off the bench.

Franklin Pierce 80, Adelphi 72: Tavon Ginyard had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench for Adelphi (6-14, 2-10 NE-10). Michael Coffey had 12 points and five rebounds and Terrel Martin-Garcia added 10 points.

Trinity 52, St. Joseph’s 30: Mike Harris scored 10 points for St. Joseph’s (3-12 overall, 3-7 conference) in non-conference.