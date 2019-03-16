Decades ago the Big East was wed to a rep as the most physically punishing league in the land. Saturday night’s late conference semifinal between Seton Hall and Marquette turned into a renewal of vows at the Garden.

There was one near-brawl, seven technical fouls, three ejections and 51 fouls called, but when the dust cleared third-seeded Seton Hall held on for an 81-79 win over the second-seeded and 23rd-ranked Golden Eagles before a sellout crowd of 19,812 at the Garden. Marquette's Markus Howard missed a three-pointer for the win at the buzzer.

Myles Powell had 22 points, Quincy McKnight had 18 points and Michael Nzei had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Pirates. Sam Hauser had 22 points and Howard, the Big East Player of the Year, had 21 despite being held to 1-for-14 shooting.

Seton Hall (20-12) advances to the championship round for the first time since 2016. The third-seeded Pirates will meet top-seeded and 25th-ranked Villanova in Saturday’s 6:35 p.m. title game. Seton Hall is 3-0 in Big East championship games; it beat Villanova 69-67 for the crown in its last finals appearance.

Powell shook off a quiet first half and began to heat up early in the second half with a pair of three-pointers and a step-out jumper on three straight Seton Hall possessions. The last basket gave the Pirates a 46-44 lead, their first of the game. But the next time he drove for the basket it changed everything.

Powell appeared to get pushed out of bounds by Marquette’s Theo John. Powell got off the ground and began to step to him and a maelstrom of players, coaches and officials ensued. At the end of an approximately eight minute review, officials emerged with a written list of violations.

John and Sacar Anim of Marquette were ejected for "flagrant 2" fouls as was the Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili. Powell was also assessed a technical and everyone on the Pirates bench including coach Kevin Willard believed he, too, had been ejected.

When the list of ejections was read over the Garden PA and Powell wasn’t on it, assistant coach Duane Woodward was sent to bring him back. Powell did return to the bench, but appeared to have become very emotional after leaving the court.

Powell had eight points after returning. He had three-pointers on consecutive possessions to give the Hall a 64-63 lead with 6:37 left. The Pirates never relinquished the lead.

Seton Hall fell back early but recovered to trail just 36-33 at halftime. Marquette raced to a 24-12 lead with Joey Hauser scoring eight points and Ed Morrow adding six on three dunks. They were still down 31-21 when Joey Hauser sank a jumper with 5:41 to the break. Quincy McKnight had five points in the last 3:31 of the half to help draw Seton Hall within a possession.