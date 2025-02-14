Derik Queen scores 24 points to lead No. 25 Maryland past Nebraska 83-75

LINCOLN, Neb. — Derik Queen had 24 points to lead five Maryland players in double figures and the 25th-ranked Terrapins ended Nebraska's four-game winning streak with an 83-75 victory Thursday night.

Queen was 9 of 11 from the field and made all six of his free throws, and he grabbed 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Selton Miguel had 17 points, Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 15 and Rodney Rice 14 for the Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten). Julian Reese had 13 points to go with 12 rebounds for his 11th double-double.

The Terps shot 58.5%, their second-best performance of the season.

Juwan Gary led the Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8) with 22 points and Brice Williams had 20 points for his fifth straight game with at least that many.

The Terps swept the season series, and Queen was more of a factor than in the 69-66 win at home on Jan. 19. He scored a season-low three points in that game.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins have won six of seven games, improved to 3-5 on the road and play their next three at home.

Maryland's Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Nikos Frazier

Nebraska: This was an extremely tough matchup for the Huskers without 6-foot-10 starting forward Berke Buyuktuncel, who was out with an ankle injury. The 6-10 Andrew Morgan started in place of Buyuktuncel and rotated with the 7-1 Braxton Meah, which often left the 6-6 Gary to guard Queen.

Key moment

After Reese's big dunk and Williams' miss on the other end, Queen led a fastbreak and dribbled behind his back before sending a pass to Miguel for an easy lay-in and 54-43 lead early in the second half.

Key stat

Maryland shot 63.6% in the second half and scored on its last six possessions.

Up next

Maryland hosts Iowa on Sunday. Nebraska visits Northwestern on Sunday.