SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Poffenbarger and McDaniel help No. 7 Maryland women beat Purdue 78-69

By The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Saylor Poffenbargar had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Bri McDaniel scored 16 points off the bench to lead No. 7 Maryland to a 78-69 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

Kaylene Smikle scored 13 and Shyanne Sellers added 12 for Maryland (10-0). Christina Dalce had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rashunda Jones scored 17 points, Reagan Bass 16 and Destini Lombard 15 for the Boilermakers (5-4).

The Terrapins rallied after a slow start, hitting just 2 of 17 shots in the first quarter to fall behind 18-6. The Boilermakers led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. Purdue shot 52% while holding Maryland to 29% to take a 38-29 lead at halftime.

McDaniel hit a pull-up jumper with 2:24 left in the third quarter to give the Terrapins their first lead at 48-46. That capped an 8-0 run for Maryland, which led 55-52 after three quarters.

Purdue tied it at 55-all before the Terrapins went on a 6-0 run to take the lead for good.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins rebounded from a rough start to take control defensively.

Purdue: After surrendering the lead in the third quarter, Purdue kept fighting until the final minutes. The Boilermakers hit 6 of 13 free throws while Maryland was 14 of 19 from the foul line.

Key moment

After Purdue’s Lombard tied the game at 55-all on a 3-pointer, Poffenbargar started a 6-0 run with a second-chance basket.

Key stat

The Terrapins shot 63% in the second half. Maryland was 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half but improved to 6 of 21 in the second.

Up Next

Maryland has a break before hosting William & Mary on Dec. 19 while Kentucky is at Purdue on Dec. 14.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME