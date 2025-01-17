SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Whitehorn has 20, Spencer 18 as No. 15 Lady Vols top Mississippi State 86-73

By The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ruby Whitehorn scored 20 points, Talaysia Cooper had a double-double and No. 15 Tennessee turned back Mississippi State 86-73 on Thursday night.

Samara Spencer scored 18 points and Jewel Spear had 13 for the Lady Vols (15-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) with both hitting four 3-pointers. Cooper had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Jerkaila Jordan scored 17 points for the Bulldogs 15-3, 2-3) and Debreasha Powe added 16. Destiney McPhaul had 11 points and Madina Okot had 11 rebounds.

The Lady Vols were held 10 points below their nation-leading scoring average but scored 23 more than the Bulldogs defensive average.

They key was opportunities. Mississippi State shot 46% and Tennessee shot 44% but the Lady Vols put up 14 more shots. That meant five more made baskets for Tennessee, which was 12 of 26 from 3-point range to 8 of 23 for Mississippi State.

The Lady Vols turned 20 MSU turnovers into 30 points.

Whitehorn hit 6 of 8 shots, including both her 3s, for 14 points in the first half, which ended with the Lady Vols up 43-34. Tennessee hit five 3s in the second quarter, including three in the final minute. Spear hit the first one and then Spencer had a pair, the last from the left wing as time expired after a steal by Cooper.

MSU trailed 64-56 entering the fourth but Cooper had two quick baskets and Spencer hit a 3-pointer to make it 71-56. A 3-pointer by Powe pulled Mississippi State within 78-71 with three minutes to go but Spear's 3-pointer with 1:09 left capped an 8-0 run that sealed it.

Both teams face their state rivals on Sunday with Mississippi at Mississippi State and Tennessee at Vanderbilt.

