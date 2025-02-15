SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Robinson has 15 as No. 21 Missouri uses decisive 15-0 run in 2nd half to beat slumping Georgia 87-74

Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II (0) drives against Georgia guard...

Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II (0) drives against Georgia guard Dakota Leffew (1) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Anthony Robinson II scored 15 points, including seven in a decisive 15-0 run in the second half, leading No. 21 Missouri past Georgia 87-74 on Saturday.

Caleb Grill also scored 15 points and Mark Mitchell added 14 as Missouri (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) enjoyed a dominant second half after trailing 41-38 at halftime.

Freshman Asa Newell led Georgia (16-10, 4-9) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs suffered their third straight loss as they failed to improve their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Newell enjoyed a resurgence after he was held to a season-low six points while making only one shot from the field in Tuesday night's 69-53 loss at Texas A&M.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers, coming off an impressive 82-58 rout of Oklahoma, outscored the Bulldogs 49-33 in the second half.

Georgia: The Bulldogs' three consecutive losses have come against Top 25 teams, including a 76-75 home loss to No. 22 Mississippi State and the loss at Texas A&M. The visit from the Tigers was Georgia's 12th Top-25 matchup of the season, the most in the nation and a school record.

Key moment

A steal by Tamar Bates set up a basket by Grill that was a key play early in the 15-0 run as the Tigers extended their lead to double figures for the first time. Robinson had two jams and a 3-pointer in the run as the Tigers took their biggest lead at 73-54.

Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) shoots against Georgia forward RJ...

Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) shoots against Georgia forward RJ Godfrey (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Key stat

Missouri outscored Georgia 19-0 on fast-break points.

Up next

Missouri plays host to No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday night. Georgia plays yet another Top 25 game at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Auburn escaped with a 70-68 win at Georgia on Jan. 18.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME