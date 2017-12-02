Steven Torres converted a free throw with 32 seconds remaining in double overtime to break a tie at 90, and Josh Dennis made a layup with five seconds left to extend the lead to three to lift Molloy to a 93-90 win over District of Columbia in its ECC opener on Saturday. Molloy (2-6 overall, 1-0 conference) held on after District of Columbia’s Danny Shand missed a three pointer as time expired. Nick Corbett led Molloy with 21 points and five rebounds, and Mike Torre contributed 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Farmingdale State 71, Maritime 59: Matthew Graham’s 16 points and five rebounds led Farmingdale State (3-2 overall, 1-1 conference) in the Skyline Conference. Ali Mableton added 12 points and Liam Monaghan and George Riefenstahl scored 10 points apiece.

Old Westbury 88, St. Joseph’s (LI) 79: Terrin Roland scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists to lead Old Westbury (2-1 overall, 1-0 conference) in a Skyline Conference opener. Alan McDonald tallied 19 points and six rebounds. Julieon Boney added 13 points.

Adelphi 86, Southern Connecticut State 82: Tavon Ginyard had 21 points and three rebounds, and Connor McGuinness and Jack Laffey scored 14 points apiece for Adelphi (2-5 overall, 1-3 conference) in NE-10. McGuinness also recorded 11 assists and eight rebounds, and made a free throw with nine seconds remaining to give Adelphi an 86-82 lead.

WOMEN’S GAMES

Old Westbury 79, St. Joseph’s 57 (Brooklyn): Charlotte Renker’s 16 points, 20 rebounds and one block propelled Old Westbury (5-0 overall, 3-0 conference) in the Skyline Conference. Monique Joseph added 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Alessia Drevnyak also scored 10 points.

USMMA 70, Berkeley 49: Kaleigh D’Arcy scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead USMMA (3-1 overall, 2-0 conference) in non-conference. Tichina Carmon notched 14 points and eight rebounds.

Molloy 79, District of Columbia 75: Kathryn Gibson’s 20 points and four rebounds propelled Molloy (5-3 overall, 1-0 conference) in its ECC opener. Gibson converted two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put the Lions ahead 78-72. McKayla Hernandez contributed 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

LIU-Post 87, Wilmington (Del.) 69: Sasha Patterson had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead LIU-Post (4-4 overall) in non-conference. Mikaiya Moore had 18 points and seven rebounds and Kylie Garret added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Trailing by 5 with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter, a layup by Taylah Hudson sparked a 19-0 run to put Post ahead 67-53.

Amherst 74, Farmingdale State College 34: Kaelyn Ward scored 14 points for Farmingdale State (2-6 overall, 1-1 conference) in non-conference. Essence Casey led the team in rebounds with five and added 11 points.

So. Connecticut State 68, Adelphi 63: Simone Hobdy had 24 points, six rebounds and three assists for Adelphi (4-5 overall, 2-2 conference) in NE-10. Emily Miccile added 12 points and eight rebounds and Jess Camarda scored eight points. A free throw by Hobdy made it 55-52 with 3:03 remaining, but Kiana Steinhauer responded with a three pointer to give Southern Connecticut a six-point advantage with 2:26 left.

Manhattanville 66, St. Joseph’s (LI) 46: Andrea Iavarone had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Jennifer Gubell added 12 points for St. Joseph’s (2-5 overall, 0-2 conference) in non-conference. Sam Milazzo led Manhattanville with 20 points and nine rebounds.