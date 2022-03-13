Mount St. Mary's women repeat as NEC champs, top Bryant

EMMITSBURG, Md. - Michaela Harrison scored 17 points and third-seeded Mount St. Mary's defended its Northeast Conference title with a 60-42 win over seventh-seeded Bryant on Sunday, earning the Mountaineers their fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

After an even first quarter, Mount St. Mary's (16-12) dominated the middle, outscoring the Bulldogs (10-22) 35-18. The Mountaineers won both games in the regular season by a score of 68-52. Their previous NCAA appearances came on consecutive years, 1994 and '95.

Kendall Bresee, who became a 1,000-point scorer in the semifinals, added 13 points.

Brooke Bjelko scored 16 to lead the Bulldogs, who moved up to Division I in 2008 after seven D-II appearances. Just the second seven seed to make the NEA final, Bryant lost in the 2016 title game as a four seed.

Bryant won 65-63 at second-seeded St. Francis Brooklyn in the quarterfinals and 44-38 at top-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the semifinals.

Mount St. Mary's shot 52% in the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-9 in the second quarter, to take a 33-22 lead. Bryant shot 39% and had 13 turnovers.

Bryant limited the turnovers in the second half but followed a 4 of 11 second quarter with a 4 of 12 third quarter and the Mountaineers pulled away.

Both teams were cold in the final frame with Bryant making 4 of 10 and Mount St. Mary's 3 of 11.