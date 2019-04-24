TODAY'S PAPER
National champion Baylor women set for White House visit

FILE - In this April 7, 2019 file photo Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, left, waves the net while standing with daughter and assistant coach Makenzie Fuller and Fuller's son, Kannon Reid Fuller, after the Final Four championship game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tampa, Fla. National champion Baylor has accepted an invitation to visit the White House next week. The school said Wednesday, April 24, 2019 that coach Mulkey and the Lady Bears are scheduled to be in Washington on Monday to celebrate their third national championship. They are expected to visit with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WACO, Texas - National champion Baylor has accepted an invitation to visit the White House next week.

The school said Wednesday that coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears are scheduled to be in Washington on Monday to celebrate their third national championship. They are expected to visit with President Donald Trump.

Mulkey and her team also visited the White House after the previous national titles, meeting with President George W. Bush in 2005 and President Barack Obama in 2012.

Baylor beat Notre Dame 82-81 on April 7.

By The Associated Press

