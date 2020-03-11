ATLANTA — The Knicks and Hawks were playing the game as if nothing was happening, and maybe to them it wasn’t, on the court, away from their phones. But the crowd knew, seeing the word that this game and the rest on Wednesday night would be the last ones to be played until further notice.

Late Wednesday night, after a game in Oklahoma City against the Utah Jazz was postponed because a player, reportedly Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA announced that the league's schedule would be suspended.

In a statement, the league said, “The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

While so much remains unknown, the math on this is hard to ignore. It is not just the players on the Jazz and Thunder, all of whom were held in the arena long after the crowd was cleared out with the public address announcer stating that the game was called for “unforeseen circumstances,” and that, “You are all safe.” The Knicks hosted the Jazz last week and you can open up the NBA schedule and figure out all the permutations of the teams the Jazz played and then who those teams played, expanding out all of the possible exposures.

This was the most dramatic in a series of “What’s next” moments in the sporting world as the NBA became the first league to shut down in the wake of the virus that has escalated day by day.

The NCAA announced earlier in the day that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played in arenas without fans other than families of the players, leaving an eery sadness in place.

But this, like just about everything happening right now, is a blind path for all involved, uncertain about what is happening and unsure about how to handle it. Just before State Farm Arena in Atlanta opened the doors to allow the fans in for a game against the Knicks Wednesday night, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce was, like most of the NBA, awaiting the word to come down from the league of what would be coming next.

At the morning shootaround he had planned his day, knowing what the media guidelines were to avoid the spread of COVID-19 virus. Locker rooms closed, hand sanitizers in place and a safe distance between reporters and players were the new norm. And then by the time he was on his way to the arena for the game it had changed. And he knew it likely would change again.

“On the drive here you figure the NCAA is shutting down fans from their games, so who knows what happens at the end of our game tonight,” Pierce said before the NBA made its announcement.

Asked if he was concerned that Wednesday’s game might be the last in front of fans for the foreseeable future, Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said, “I’m not that far ahead. Today this is what it is. If through our medical staff and the NBA we have different information that this is what we’re going to do then that’s what we’ll do.”

The decision ultimately may not have been in the hands of the league. The warnings have continued to escalate and Wednesday Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “The bottom line: It is going to get worse. … We would recommend that there not be large crowds. If that means not having any people in the audience as the NBA plays, so be it.”

Even though the NCAA decided to go with a very limited number of fans for March Madness and the Ivy League was canceling its postseason tournament, he Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden began with business as usual, fans allowed to attend and no plan yet to shift that strategy.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

A day after a recommendation from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that large crowds be avoided and the Columbus Blue Jackets saying that they would still play, DeWine said he would change it to an order and the team announced that it would fall in line and play without fans.

“We just have to do what’s best for everyone and whats safe,” Knicks rookie RJ Barrett said. “It’s something that’s really spreading. I’m behind what they decide 100 percent.”