TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, former Louisville basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino talks to reporters during a news conference in New York. Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men's basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. The notice released on Monday, May 4, 2020, is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - (AP) -- Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men's basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The notice released on Monday is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball. Louisville acknowledged its involvement in the investigation related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017.

The NCAA's notice says the improper offer and subsequent extra benefits were provided by certain individuals, identified and defined by the NCAA as “representatives of the university's athletics interests.”

Louisville will address the allegations in a news conference Monday afternoon.

A statement from Louisville notes the school has changed leadership in athletics and basketball, though it does not mention AD Vince Tyra or second-year men's basketball coach Chris Mack. It also outlines several measures of compliance that include reporting to the vice president for risk management, audit and compliance instead of athletics.

"While I understand the allegations brought today, I am confident that the University will do what is right, which includes fighting back on those charges that we simply do not agree with, and for which the facts do not substantiate," Mack said in a statement.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Eli Manning retirement press conference at the field Eli: Daniel Jones will benefit without him being there
Matt Serra speaks as he is inducted into Matt Serra calls UFC 249 'much needed'
New York City Mayor John Lindsay celebrates with SNY to air entire 1969 World Series, including Mets' Game 1 loss
Tim Ryan looks at his two Stanley Cup Tim Ryan played a role in Bill Torrey's hiring by Isles
Alex Rodriguez's five-minute Zoom chat with doctors went A-Rod surprises Stony Brook doctors in Zoom chat
Ashtyn Davi of the California Golden Bears returns Davis hurdled all obstacles to become Jets'  third-round pick
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search