TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
84° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

NCAA adopts college basketball reforms for draft, recruiting

The NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis on

The NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis on April 25, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By The Associated Press
Print

INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball players who go undrafted by the NBA will be allowed to return to school and play as part of sweeping NCAA reforms in the wake of a corruption scandal.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors adopted a "series of significant policy and legislative changes, setting in motion actions to change the structure of the NCAA fundamentally."

The changes reflect the recommendations made in April by the Rice Commission and will target summer recruiting camps, agent access for players and stiffer penalties for rule breakers.

The Rice Commission, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, was formed in response to an FBI investigation into payments from shoe companies to coaches for steering players to certain schools.

New York Sports

Head Coach Pat Shurmur of the Giants looks Giants excited to usher in new era this preseason
Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets Mets finally give deGrom some support in matinee win
Giants defensive tackle B.J. Hill (95) talks to Giants rookie Hill quietly stepping into starting role
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis shoots over Milwaukee Knicks to host Bucks on Christmas Day
A composite image of Giants rookie running back Glauber: Preseason opener not meaningless for draftees
Nets center Jahlil Okafor warms up before a Report: Former Net Okafor agrees to deal with Pelicans