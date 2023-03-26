Florida Atlantic shocks Kansas State, makes Final Four

Brandon Weatherspoon put his hands on the side of his head as if trying to keep it from exploding. Nick Boyd raced to one of the sections filled with Florida Atlantic fans and screamed “we are pitbulls!” Alijah Martin and Johnell Davis shared a long embrace near center court.

These were only a few images from Florida Atlantic making the biggest breakthrough in program history.

The ninth-seeded Owls made the improbable possible on Saturday night by rallying from seven points down in the second half and holding off a late charge from No. 3 Kansas State to a 79-76 victory in the NCAA East Regional championship game before 19,624 at the Garden.

The Wildcats cut the margin to one twice in the final 24 seconds but FAU survived as Michael Forrest, who finished with five points, went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 17.9 seconds.

Florida Atlantic (35-3) will make its Final Four debut next Saturday when it meets the winner of Sunday’s South Regional championship game between No. 6 Creighton (24-12) and No. 5 San Diego State (30-6) in a national semifinal game at NRG Stadium in Houston. FAU is only the eight team to be seeded a No.9 or worse to reach the Final Four.

Martin had 17 points, Bryan Greenlee had 16 points, Vlad Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Davis had 13 points and six assists for FAU.

K-State’s Markquis Nowell, the Harlem product, had 30 points and 12 assists and was named the Eart Regional Most Outstanding Player in the losing effort. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 14 points for the Wildcats but leading scorer Keyontae Johnson finished with just nine, limited to 18 minutes before fouling out.

K-State roared out of halftime quickly erasing a four-point halftime deficit and going up 57-50 on a Nae’Qwan Tomlin layup with 12:02 to play. Everything didn’t go the Wildcats’ way during the burst as Keyontae Johnson picked up his third and fourth fouls in the first 5:50 of the half.

And with him going to the bench, FAU seemed to pick up momentum. The Owls answered with a 15-6 run that, typically, had points scored by four different players. When Davis made on of two free throws with 5:36 left, FAU held a 65-63 lead.

Florida Atlantic arrives for its first Final Four as a bit of an anomaly for this day and age of college basketball. The Owls, out of Conference USA, are a mid-major and thus not a destination for top players transferring. So coach Dusty May has developed most of his players and the core of the team has been together for three seasons.

FAU is a team without a superstar, a large rotation that goes nine deep and is a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. Five players came in averaging between 13.9 and 8.5 points and five different Owls had led the team in scoring more than once. They also entered the game against Kansas State having racked up more assists than their opponent in 33 of 37 games.

Seven players arrive Saturday averaging between 21 and 26 minutes and two others between 15 and 17 minutes. Leading scorer Davis came off the bench in 21 games and second-leading scorer Alijah Martin had made only 19 starts.

Each team had one very good run in the first half, which ended with FAU ahead 42-38 despite the Owls making a dozen turnovers that led to 18 Wildcats points. It helped K-State compensate for Johnson playing only eight minutes due to picking up two relatively quick fouls.

The FAU run was fueled by the scoring and passing of 7-1 center Goldin. And the K-State run, of course, was the master work of Nowell.

Nowell still had a bit of a limp when the ball wasn’t in play, the result of an injury in the second half in Thursday night’s win over Michigan State, but showed no signs of the relinquishing the NCAA Tournament spotlight that he stepped into the weekend before with a 27-point, nine assist effort in a second-round ousting of Kentucky. On Thursday he set the NCAA Tournament record with the 19 assists to go with 20 points in an overtime victory against Michigan State and through the first 20 minutes against FAU he totaled 15 of his points and seven of his assists.

Florida Atlantic’s best stretch of the first half was a 19-6 burst that included six points and an assist by Goldin. It was capped by a Nick Boyd three-pointer for a 31-24 lead with 6:46 in the half.

The ’Cats answered with a 10-3 burst to tie the score at 34 with Nowell scoring the last eight KSU points on a pair of three-pointers and a pair of free throws.