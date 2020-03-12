TODAY'S PAPER
College Basketball

NCAA cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments, all other winter and spring championships due to coronavirus pandemic

Basketballs sit in a rack during Michigan State

Basketballs sit in a rack during Michigan State practice at the NCAA Tournament Final Four in Indianapolis on April 3, 2015. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.

The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.

That plan was scrapped as every major American sports league from the NBA to MLB put the brakes on its season due to concerns about the pandemic.

Hofstra was one of the teams in the men's tournament after they won the Colonial Athletic Association championship earlier this week. It was the first time the Pride qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2001.

The NCAA canceled all of its spring championships in every sport, which include hockey, baseball and lacrosse.

By The Associated Press

