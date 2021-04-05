TODAY'S PAPER
NCAA Tournament men's basketball national championship: Baylor vs. Gonzaga

Scenes from the NCAA men's basketball championship game between Baylor and Gonzaga on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, shoots over Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) shoots ahead of
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) shoots ahead of Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew reacts during the
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor head coach Scott Drew reacts during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks the
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks the ball over Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, and forward Anton Watson (22) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives around Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives around Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots between Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) shoots over Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) shoots over Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates in front
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates in front of Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) after making a basket during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) blocks a shot
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) blocks a shot by Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi drives to the basket
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi drives to the basket ahead of teammate guard Jalen Suggs (1) and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) celebrates after making
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts on the
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts on the bench during the first half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots over Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots over Gonzaga forward Anton Watson during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates after blocking
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates after blocking a shot by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba fights for a loose
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor forward Flo Thamba fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, fights for a
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard MaCio Teague, left, picks up a
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor guard MaCio Teague, left, picks up a loose ball over Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, shoots over Baylor
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, shoots over Baylor forward Flo Thamba during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, fights for a
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) passes around Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) passes around Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, fights for a
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, left, drives to the
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, left, drives to the basket ahead of Baylor forward Flo Thamba, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba celebrates after blocking a
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates after blocking a shot by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the ball in front of Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, celebrates in front
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, celebrates in front of Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) after making a basket during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) fights for a
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, shoots over Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks the
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks the ball against Gonzaga during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over Baylor
Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over Baylor forward Flo Thamba during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots over Gonzaga
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

