TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

NCAA tournament selection on CBS to show bracket 1st again

FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file

FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Villanova players collapse on the court after they defeated North Carolina 77 in the championship game of the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Houston. The selection committee for the NCAA men's basketball tournament is getting into the bracketology business and borrowing an idea from the College Football Playoff, hoping it will get more fans thinking about March Madness in February. The NCAA and CBS Sports announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, that for the first time the committee will give a look at its top 16 seeds one month before the 68-team field locks in on March 12. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press By RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Sports Writer)
Print

The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.

The plan for Sunday is to drop the alphabetical reveal and get right to the bracket. The show will be one hour, hosted as usual by Greg Gumbel.

"We're going back to basics," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said Tuesday. "We're going to release the brackets as fast as we can."

Last year, the Selection Sunday show aired on TBS for the first time since CBS and Turner became broadcast partners for the men's basketball tournament in 2011. The presentation of the 68-team field was tweaked, first showing the teams that had earned automatic bids in alphabetical order, and then revealing the 36 at-large selections in alphabetical order. After the teams were announced, the matchups were revealed region-by-region and the bracket was filled in.

CBS Sports and Turners Sports held their annual media breakfast in midtown Manhattan, with McManus and Jeff Zucker, president of Warner Media News and Sports.

Associated
By The Associated Press By RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Sports Writer)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

FILE - This is a 2018 file photo AP source: Browns agree to deal with DT Sheldon Richardson
Mets' Tim Tebow during a spring training game Mets reassign Tim Tebow to minor-league camp
A composite image of Madison Square Garden executive Oakley calls Knicks owner a 'bully' for fan altercation
C.J. Mosley reacts after a defensive stop against Source: C.J. Mosley intends to sign with Jets
Head coach David Fizdale of the Knicks holds Fizdale wants consistency from remaining players
Jarrett Allen #31 and Rodions Kurucs #00 of Young Nets Allen, Kurucs step up their games