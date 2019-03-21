Villanova tops Saint Mary's in NCAA opener

HARTFORD, Conn. — Phil Booth scored 20 points and defending NCAA Tournament champion Villanova held off Saint Mary’s in a hard-fought, 61-57 victory Thursday night.

Fellow senior Eric Paschall added 14 points for the sixth-seeded Wildcats, who led for almost 33 minutes, but never by more than eight points.

Jordan Ford and Malik Fitts each had 13 points for Saint Mary’s (22-12). The 11th-seeded Gaels, who upset Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament, had a chance down the stretch in this one.

Ford’s basket in the lane after a few nifty moves got the Gaels within six points at 61-55 with 34 seconds left. After Paschall missed a foul shot, Fitts cut the deficit to four points with a leaner in the lane.

The Gaels had two more chances in the final seconds after a foul by Booth and some missed free throws. But Fitts hit the rim on a three-point attempt and Saddiq Bey stole the ball from Ford in the final seconds.

Saint Mary’s led 30-28 at the half, but Booth scored the first five points after intermission, part of a 12-3 run that put the Wildcats up 40-33.

The defending champions are in the tournament for the 14th time in 15 seasons and improve to 14-1 since 2016, including two national titles. It was the 23rd consecutive win on a neutral court for the Wildcats.

Villanova will play No. 3 seed Purdue or 14th-seeded Old Dominion in the second round Saturday.

The Gaels are 4-6 in opening-round games in the NCAA Tournament and 5-10 overall. Saint Mary’s advanced to the Sweet 16 once in the modern era, in 2010.