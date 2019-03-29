TODAY'S PAPER
Virginia Tech feels tough ACC prepared them for Sweet 16

The Hokies will be making their first appearance in a regional semifinal in 52 years.

Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill reacts in the second

Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill reacts in the second half against Liberty in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, California, on March 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
WASHINGTON — Virginia Tech entered its Sweet Sixteen game against Duke Friday night with an underdog’s reputation and a sense of full preparation. The Hokies believe they got ready the best way possible, which happens to be the same way Duke prepared: a full Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

“I think every coach should say that they coach in the best league,” said Buzz Williams, who has led a striking transformation in his five years as Virginia Tech coach. “You don’t want to say you coach in the fourth-best league.”

Then he went on to support his claim that the ACC is college basketball’s top conference. He pointed to the Hall of Fame coaches such as Mike Krzyzewski, his counterpart Friday night: “They were inducted when I was a teenager, right? And they’re still employed and winning national championships.”

Williams, who coached Virginia Tech to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and its first Sweet 16 in 52 years, also mentioned “the depth of the talent on each roster.” Then he referred to the national championships that have been won by Duke and North Carolina, following up by reminding everyone that five of the 16 teams that made it to this weekend were from the ACC (Virginia advanced to the Elite Eight Thursday night, Florida State was eliminated by Gonzaga).

“I think the success in our league kind of helps add to why we believe it’s the best league in the country,” said the Virginia Tech coach, who has been rumored to be a target for the vacancy at Texas A&M in his native state.

Heading into Friday night, with North Carolina playing Auburn, there remained the possibility of seeing three ACC teams in the Final Four. In which case, seeing two of them on the same court Friday was something of a warmup. Duke guard Tre Jones said on Thursday, “Seeing another ACC team this late in the tournament isn't a surprise to me. I felt like that would happen with how strong the conference is.”

That explains why Virginia Tech did not see its Duke game as a longshot vs. heavily favored No. 1 overall seed. They viewed it as a matchup between rivals.

Justin Robinson, the guard who proudly watched his team defeat the Blue Devils last month despite the fact that he was injured and unable to play, said on the eve of this game, “I don’t know if anyone said it, but in three out of my four years here at Virginia Tech, we’ve beaten Duke. So, I don’t think we’re [overly] excited for the moment. I think it’s just another game for us. I think we’re going to be ready for whatever is going to come.”

