Notre Dame and Mississippi State face off in a battle of No. 1 seeds in the NCAA women's basketball national championship game on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan and Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) reach for the ball during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jackie Young and Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) tip off the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard, left, and Mississippi State's Blair Schaefer reach for a loose ball during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians (35) and Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld (33) reach for a rebound during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Roshunda Johnson (11) is defended by Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey (3) during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan greets fans as the team arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld and Kristina Nelson greet fans as they arrive for the final against Mississippi State of the NCAA Final Four women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.