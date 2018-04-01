TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
52° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

NCAA Women's championship game: Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State

Print

Notre Dame and Mississippi State face off in a battle of No. 1 seeds in the NCAA women's basketball national championship game on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan and Notre Dame's Arike
Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan and Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) reach for the ball during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jackie Young and Mississippi State's Teaira
Photo Credit: AP / Darron Cummings

Notre Dame's Jackie Young and Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) tip off the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard, left, and Mississippi State's
Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard, left, and Mississippi State's Blair Schaefer reach for a loose ball during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians (35) and Notre Dame's
Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians (35) and Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld (33) reach for a rebound during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Roshunda Johnson (11) is defended by
Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

Mississippi State's Roshunda Johnson (11) is defended by Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey (3) during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan greets fans as the
Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan greets fans as the team arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld and Kristina Nelson greet
Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

Notre Dame's Kathryn Westbeld and Kristina Nelson greet fans as they arrive for the final against Mississippi State of the NCAA Final Four women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan greets fans as the
Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan greets fans as the team arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband,
Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer arrives for the
Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer arrives for the championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz leaves the field Rieber: Callaway sees Matz’s lack of confidence
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws Aside from one mistake, Stroman pitches well vs. Yanks
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto could make his debut Mets’ Conforto leaving Port St. Lucie for New York
Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray, center, is taken Gray regrets short day, working out of jams
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) and catcher Callaway, Mets lose first as Matz struggles
Justin Smoak #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays Yanks lose to Jays on Smoak’s 8th-inning grand slam