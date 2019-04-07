Scenes from the NCAA women's basketball national championship game, where Baylor defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, at Amalie Arena on April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Florida.

The Baylor team raises the championship trophy after defeating Notre Dame, 82-81, at the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Kalani Brown #21 of the Baylor Lady Bears and Chloe Jackson #24 of the Baylor Lady Bears celebrate their teams 82-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the NCAA women's basketball championship at Amalie Arena on April 7, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate with the NCAA trophy after their teams 82-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the NCAA women's basketball championship at Amalie Arena on April 7, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate with the NCAA trophy after their teams 82-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the NCAA women's basketball championship game at Amalie Arena on April 7, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate their 82-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Marina Mabrey #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts as her team is defeated 82-81 by the Baylor Lady Bears in the championship game of the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate their 82-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the championship game of the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Chloe Jackson #24, DiDi Richards #2 and Moon Ursin #12 of the Baylor Lady Bears celebrate their teams lead in the final seconds of their teams win as Jessica Shepard #32 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts during the fourth quarter in the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) blocks a shot attempt by Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (32) during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Chloe Jackson #24 of the Baylor Lady Bears is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a last second basket at the end of the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Jackie Young #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish attempts a shot against Juicy Landrum #20 of the Baylor Lady Bears during the first quarter inthe NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

DiDi Richards #2 of the Baylor Lady Bears reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter inthe NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Juicy Landrum #20 of the Baylor Lady Bears attempts a three point basket against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter inthe NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and Kalani Brown #21 of the Baylor Lady Bears react against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter in the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15) passes the ball as she is surrounded by Notre Dame guard Marina Mabrey (3), forward Brianna Turner and forward Jessica Shepard (32) during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Kalani Brown #21 of the Baylor Lady Bears is defended by Brianna Turner #11 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter in the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw signals to the team, during the first half against Baylor in the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Notre Dame guard Marina Mabrey (3) shouts after a 3-pointer during the second half against Baylor in the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots as Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15) and guard DiDi Richards (2) defend during the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball championship on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.