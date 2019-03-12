TODAY'S PAPER
NCAA women's tournament 2019 automatic bids

Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer and Teaira

Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer and Teaira McCowan raise the tournament trophy after winning the SEC championship game against Arkansas on March 10 in Greenville, S.C. Photo Credit: AP/Richard Shiro

By newsday.com
Half of the 64 teams in the NCAA women's tournament will clinch an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament. Here are the teams that have guaranteed their spot in the tournament.

America East: TBD

American: UConn

Atlantic 10: Fordham

ACC: Notre Dame

Atlantic Sun: TBD

Big 12: Baylor

Big East: TBD

Big Sky: TBD

Big South: TBD

Big Ten: Iowa

Big West: TBD

CAA: TBD

Conference USA: TBD

Horizon: Wright State

Ivy: TBD

MAAC: Quinnipiac

Mid-American: TBD

Mid-Eastern: TBD

Missouri Valley: TBD

Mountain West: TBD

Northeast: TBD

Ohio Valley: Belmont

Pac-12: Stanford

Patriot: TBD

SEC: Mississippi State

Southern: Mercer

Southland: TBD

Southwestern: TBD

Summit: TBD

Sun Belt: TBD

West Coast: TBD

Western: TBD

