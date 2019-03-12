NCAA women's tournament 2019 automatic bids
Half of the 64 teams in the NCAA women's tournament will clinch an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament. Here are the teams that have guaranteed their spot in the tournament.
America East: TBD
American: UConn
Atlantic 10: Fordham
ACC: Notre Dame
Atlantic Sun: TBD
Big 12: Baylor
Big East: TBD
Big Sky: TBD
Big South: TBD
Big Ten: Iowa
Big West: TBD
CAA: TBD
Conference USA: TBD
Horizon: Wright State
Ivy: TBD
MAAC: Quinnipiac
Mid-American: TBD
Mid-Eastern: TBD
Missouri Valley: TBD
Mountain West: TBD
Northeast: TBD
Ohio Valley: Belmont
Pac-12: Stanford
Patriot: TBD
SEC: Mississippi State
Southern: Mercer
Southland: TBD
Southwestern: TBD
Summit: TBD
Sun Belt: TBD
West Coast: TBD
Western: TBD
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.