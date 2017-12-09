Nick Corbett scored 27 points and knocked down the winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining to lift Molloy over Queens , 74-71, yesterday in East Coast Conference men’s basketball.

Curtis Jenkins, who contributed 10 points and six rebounds, converted two free throws with 48 seconds left to tie the score at 71 for Molloy (3-7, 2-0).

LIU Post 72, Mercy 67: Jared Rivers had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Post (3-6, 1-1 ECC). Rivers converted two free throws with 16 seconds to go to give the Pioneers a six-point advantage. Austin Kennedy added 12 points.

AIC 98, Adelphi 96: Michael Coffey scored 38 points for Adelphi (3-7, 1-5 Northeast-10). Austin Beech scored 14 points and Terrel Martin-Garcia added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Adonis Williams converted two free throws with 27 seconds left, giving American International a 97-93 lead. Coffey made a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 19 seconds remaining, but the Panthers were unable to get off a shot on their final possession. Tahlib Swan led AIC with 30 points.

Bridgeport 131, NYIT 101: Jeffrey Hayden had 28 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for NYIT (2-7l, 0-2 ECC). Kieran Hamilton chipped in 17 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Sam Joseph led Bridgeport with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn) 61, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 59: Isaiah Moore had 20 points and four rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-6). Jarred Marrow scored 15 points and Trey Kinard added 10. Alec Willis made a jump shot with three seconds left to put St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn) up 61-59.

WOMEN

St. John’s 81, James Madison 64: Akina Wellere’s 18 points and five rebounds led host St. John’s (6-2) in non-conference play. Tiana England and Andrayah Adams scored 17 points apiece. England also had eight assists and six rebounds.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adelphi 72, AIC 70: Emily Miccile made the winning layup as time expired to lift Adelphi (5-6, 3-3 NE-10), which trailed by 17 entering the fourth quarter in Springfield, Massachusetts. Miccile had 11 points and eight rebounds. Fallyn Stephens led the Panthers with 15 points and five rebounds, and hit a three-pointer with 36 seconds remaining to tie the score at 70.

SUNY Old Westbury 55, Baruch 53: Tori Bellings had 14 points and four assists, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 57 seconds remaining to propel Old Westbury (7-0). Monique Joseph led Old Westbury with 17 points, and also had 11 rebounds and three assists.

LIU Post 77, Mercy 59: Sasha Patterson notched 33 points, 15 rebounds and two steals to lead LIU Post (6-4, 2-0 ECC). Taylah Hudson added 10 points, three assists and three steals.

Queens 60, Molloy 53: Ihnacinse Grady had 20 points and four rebounds, and Kathryn Gibson added 13 points for Molloy (5-4, 1-1 ECC). MacKenzie Rowland led Queens with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals.