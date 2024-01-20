Tominaga's late 3 helps Nebraska beat Northwestern 75-69

LINCOLN, Neb. — Keisei Tominaga hit a deep 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to allow Nebraska to beat Northwestern for the first time since 2019, defeating the Wildcats 75-69 on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska had lost seven straight to the Wildcats and trail in the all-time series 13-10.

Nebraska held an 11-point lead, 65-54 with under 10 minutes left, but Brooks Barnhizer fueled a Northwestern comeback to tie the game at 65 on a Ryan Langborg free throw with 3:57 left. C.J. Wilcher scored at the basket to put Nebraska back in front and Tominaga scored a layup, then hit a pair of free throws for a 71-65 lead. Barnhizer powered inside for a layup and Boo Buie hit two free throws with 49 seconds left to get the Wildcats within two, 71-69, but Tominaga's 3 as the shot clock wound down iced the win.

Nebraska committed 18 turnovers, with the Wildcats turning them into 17 points and fueling their late comeback.

Josiah Allick led Nebraska (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) with 15 points, with Tominaga adding 14 points and six rebounds after hitting 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Brice Williams scored 12 points with Jamarques Lawrence and Wilcher chipping in 10 each.

Barnhizer scored six first-half points and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Northwestern (13-5, 4-3). Langborg added 15 points with five rebounds and four steals.

Nebraska plays host to Ohio State on Tuesday. Northwestern plays host to No. 14 Illinois on Wednesday.

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot with 28.7 seconds remaining in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Northwestern 75-69. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here