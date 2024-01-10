Shrewsberry scores 25 points, Notre Dame ends 2-year ACC road skid beating Georgia Tech 75-68 in OT

ATLANTA — Reserve freshman Braeden Shrewsberry scored a season-high 25 points, shooting 7 for 12, and Tae Davis and J.R. Konieczny both recorded double-doubles as Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 75-68 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The win marked the Fighting Irish's first true road win since Feb. 12, 2022, when they beat Clemson 76-61. The win also ended a 13-game road losing streak in the ACC.

Julian Roper II's 3-pointer with 3:53 left in the extra session broke a 66-all tie and Notre Dame led for all of the extra session. The Yellow Jackets shot 1 for 8 in overtime and scored just two points.

Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo, a 6-foot-9 freshman, buried an open straightaway 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left in regulation to knot it at 66. Ndongo entered the game just 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Off the inbound, Notre Dame's Markus Burton dribbled nearly the length of the floor but missed his roughly 13-foot pull-up jump shot to force overtime.

Shrewsberry scored five of Notre Dame's last seven points points on a 3 and two foul shots to give the Fighting Irish a 66-63 lead with 16 seconds to go before Ndongo's 3.

Konieczny and Davis each scored 10 points with Konieczny grabbing 11 rebounds and Davis 10. Burton struggled to score 12 points going 4-for-18 shooting but distributed seven assists against just two turnovers.

Miles Kelly scored 25 points shooting 7 for 15 from beyond the arc for Georgia Tech. Ndogo scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Nathan George grabbed 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish host Florida State on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets travel to face No. 11 Duke on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here