Arike Ogunbowale’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives Notre Dame women’s national title

Ogunbowale’s second big shot in as many games lifted the Fighting Irish over Mississippi State.

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) is congratulated by

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) is congratulated by teammate Jessica Shepard (23) after sinking a 3-point basket to defeat Mississippi State 61-58 in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arike Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer with a tenth of a second left to give Notre Dame its first women’s national championship since 2001.

Notre Dame rallied from a 30-17 halftime deficit to beat Mississippi State 61-58. A last-second shot by Ogunbowale also allowed the Irish to top UConn in the national semifinal on Friday.

The Irish hugged and celebrated on the floor as confetti fell from the Nationawide Arena rafters.

Jessica Shepard had 19 points for Notre Dame, and Ogunbowale had 18.

Victoria Vivians scored 21 points and Teaira McCowan had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Notre Dame was playing in its fifth title game in the last eight years. The Irish lost the previous four.

