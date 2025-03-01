Pedulla scores 26 including go-ahead 3-pointer and Ole Miss holds off Oklahoma 87-84

OXFORD, Miss. — Sean Pedulla scored 26 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.3 seconds left, and Mississippi beat Oklahoma 87-84 on Saturday.

Sooners freshman Dayton Forsythe scored 23 of his career-high 25 points in the second half but in driving the baseline after Pedulla's 3 he threw the ball over the backside of the glass for a turnover with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Jeremiah Fears was called for a flagrant-one foul on the inbounds to Matthew Murrell who made both free throws for an 87-84 lead with 3.9 to go. Oklahoma's Mohamed Wague stole the inbounds pass and fed it to Duke Miles who got a piece of the backboard from 70 feet away.

Pedulla, who finished with five 3-pointers, scored 16 second-half points. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 16 points, Dre Davis 13 and Murrell and Malik Dia 10 each for Ole Miss (20-9, 9-7 SEC), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Forsythe made four 3-pointers for the Sooners (17-12, 4-12), who have lost seven of their last eight games, five of the losses coming against ranked teams. Miles added 15 points, Fears 13 and Sam Godwin 12. Leading scorer Jalon Moore had just two.

Neither team led by double figures in the second half. The Sooners scored nine straight for a one-point lead with just under three minutes remaining.

Ole Miss led by as many as 11 in the first half and was up 39-38 at halftime.

Oklahoma finishes the regular season with a home game against No. 14 Missouri on Wednesday and an away contest at Texas next Saturday. Ole Miss is host to No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday and plays at No. 3 Florida next Saturday.