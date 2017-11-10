This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Canadian hoops star R.J. Barrett to play college ball at Duke

Barrett, 17, is regarded as the world’s best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP honors in leading Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

R.J. Barrett during a TV broadcast as Duke is

R.J. Barrett during a TV broadcast as Duke is revealed as his college destination for the 2018-19 season, in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Chris Young

By The Associated Press
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Canadian basketball phenom R.J. Barrett will play at Duke.

The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, announced his much-anticipated decision Friday after narrowing his choices to Kentucky, Duke and Oregon.

Barrett is regarded as the world’s best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP honors in leading Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

The 6-foot-6 wing will graduate from Montverde Academy in Florida this spring.

He’s a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and could join Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014) as Canadians selected first overall.

He also earned MVP honors in the Basketball Without Borders game last February in New Orleans, and was the fourth-youngest player in the history of the Nike Hoop Summit, which pits a world high school select team against the best high school players in the U.S.

