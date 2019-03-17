No. 6 turned out to be No. 1.

Sixth-seeded Saint Louis rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit and claimed the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, holding on for a 55-53 win over fourth-seeded St. Bonaventure in the championship game Sunday at Barclays Center.

It marked the Billikens’ first A-10 tournament title since 2013. They had lost to the Bonnies nine straight times dating to 2014, including the regular-season finale on March 9 at St. Bonaventure.

This time, Jordan Goodwin paced the Billikens (23-12) with 16 points. Traimaine Isabell Jr. scored nine, but he averaged 17.3 over four games in four days and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Courtney Stockard hit six threes and finished with 22 points for the Bonnies (18-16).

Saint Louis finally grabbed its first lead since it scored the first two points of the game, going up 47-46 on a reverse layup by Hasahn French with 6:58 left. That was part of a 12-0 burst, good for a 54-46 lead. But St. Bonaventure kept coming.

Stockard made a layup. Osun Osunniyi hit both ends of a one-and-one. Then Stockard buried a three to cut it to 55-53 with 56 seconds to go. The Bonnies quickly fouled Javon Bess, and he missed the front end of a one-and-one. St. Bonaventure then had three shots in the last 31 seconds to either tie it or go ahead and missed them all.

The Bonnies had built a 34-19 lead with 3:34 left in the first half. But the Billikens, who missed their first 11 shots, chipped away and cut it to one with 11:05 left in regulation after an 11-2 run. It was still 46-42 Bonnies with 7:57 to go. But then Saint Louis went on its big run.