Wednesday was supposed to be the season opener for both the Hofstra and Stony Brook men's basketball teams. Both of their games, however, were canceled because of positive tests for the coronavirus.

Stony Brook was scheduled to face Bryant, but that game was canceled Wednesday morning. A news release from Stony Brook said the positive test involved "someone who had been scheduled to work the game, but who is not directly affiliated with either team."

Tier 1 individuals, which include game participants, undergo testing three times a week.

Hofstra had its game against Monmouth canceled around noon after a positive test result involving the Monmouth program.

The Seawolves are next scheduled to host Fairfield on Saturday at 2 p.m. Hofstra is now scheduled to open its season Sunday at 4 p.m. at Rutgers.

"It's going on all over the country," SBU coach Geno Ford said about the cancellations. "We will stay focused on what we can control and are optimistic and excited to play Saturday against a good Fairfield team."

The SBU women's team is still scheduled to host its season opener against Fordham at 2 p.m. Wednesday.