Sister Jean's March Madness journey

Loyola-Chicago team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt has been the Ramblers' good-luck charm during their NCAA tournament journey. Have a look at some of her memorable moments during the team's remarkable run.

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, the Loyola Ramblers Chaplain, holds up number one as fans chant inside the Gentile Arena, Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Chicago.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser after the team's 63-62 win over Tennessee in a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt holds a piece of the net while celebrates with the Loyola Ramblers after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Loyola defeated Kansas State 78-62.

Cameron Krutwig #25 of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Loyola-Chicago basketball chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt speaks with Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson after a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Loyola-Chicago won 78-62.

Fans hold a "Mission From God" sign depicting Sister Jean before the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt poses for a photo before the game between the Loyola Ramblers and Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt poses for photos with fans before the game between the Loyola Ramblers and Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt after beating the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Sister Jean, a longtime Loyola Ramblers supporter, talks with fans as the Ramblers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 15, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt celebrates after the Loyola Ramblers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt speaks to the media before the game between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Loyola Ramblers during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sister Jean, a longtime Loyola Ramblers supporter, watches the Ramblers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 15, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sits with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt celebrates with head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola Ramblers after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Loyola defeated Kansas State 78-62.