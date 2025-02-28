SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Feagin scores 22, Kitts has a triple-double and No. 6 South Carolina beats Ole Miss 75-59

By The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. — Sania Feagin scored 22 points, Chloe Kitts had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 6 South Carolina beat Mississippi 75-59 on Thursday night.

The win kept the Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) tied with No. 1 Texas at the top the league standings.

Feagin finished 10 of 13 from the field as South Carolina expanded a 37-33 halftime lead, closing with a 20-12 surge in the final period.

Sira Thienou led Ole Miss (18-9, 9-6) with 15 points, and Christeen Iwuala added 10 points with nine rebounds.

The Rebels forced 15 turnovers and blocked nine shots but shot only 37% from the field. South Carolina shot 45% from the field but was 13 of 25 in the second half.

Takeaways

South Carolina: Grinding out a road win against an inspired crowd and a certain NCAA Tournament team was impressive. South Carolina locked up one of the top four seeds, earning a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. After losing two of three starts in mid-February, the defending national champions appear to be trending up again.

Ole Miss: The loss will drop the Rebels into a five-team race for the four single-bye slots in the SEC Tournament. The defense provided another stingy performance for 30 minutes, but offensive consistency remains an issue.

Key moment

South Carolina built a 44-35 lead on the strength of a 14-4 run that spanned the second and third quarters. Raven Johnson capped the run with a short jumper and Ole Miss never got closer than seven points again.

Key stat

South Carolina dominated inside, outscoring Ole Miss 46-32 in the paint, converting 17 of 28 layups. Ole Miss managed 11 of 27 on layups.

Up next

The regular-season schedule finishes Sunday as South Carolina hosts No. 15 Kentucky while Ole Miss visits No. 7 LSU.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME