Azzi Fudd's career-high 34 points and eight 3-pointers powers No. 7 UConn past visiting St. John's

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd had 17 of her career-high 34 points in the third quarter as No. 7 UConn rolled to a 78-40 win over St. John's on Wednesday night to extend its Big East regular-season winning streak to 34 games.

Fudd hit a career-best eight 3-pointers. Paige Bueckers finished with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and five blocked shots in three quarters for UConn (23-3, 14-0 Big East). Aubrey Griffin added 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots.

Lashae Dwyer scored 11 points and Ber'Nyah Mayo added 10 points for St. John's (13-11, 3-10).

Fudd and Bueckers combined to score UConn's final 19 points in the first quarter as the Huskies led 24-13 after the opening 10 minutes.

Ice Brady, who has started 12 games this season for UConn, missed her third consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

Takeaways

St. John's: The Red Storm came into the game 19th among Division I women's teams in scoring defense, allowing 55.1 points per game and 28th with 12.9 turnovers committed per game. UConn went over 55 points midway through the third quarter and the Red Storm finished with 22 turnovers.

UConn: Sarah Strong continues to put up numbers that places her among the best freshmen in UConn's program history. She tied teammate Ashlynn Shade for 10th place for points scored by a UConn freshman. She is tied for 10th among freshmen with 61 steals and is five rebounds shy of Leigh Curl for 10th in that department.

Key moment

UConn had the final five points of the first quarter and the first nine points in the second half to push the lead to 20.

Key stat

Midway through the fourth quarter, UConn had as many points off turnovers as St. John's had points.

Up next

The Red Storm plays host to Butler on Sunday. UConn plays at No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday.