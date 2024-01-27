Celestine's 3 late free throws lift California past Stanford, 73-71

BERKELEY, Calif. — Jalen Celestine hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to lift California to a 73-71 win over Stanford on Friday night.

The victory made first-year Cal coach Mark Madsen, a former Stanford standout, a winner over his alma mater in his first game facing the Cardinal. Stanford coach, Jarod Haase played at Cal as a freshman before transferring to Kansas.

Stanford built a 10-point lead on Kanaan Carlyle ‘s jumper four minutes into the second half made it 50-40, but the Golden Bears answered with a 10-0 run fueled by a pair of Jaylon Tyson jumpers and tied the game with 12:43 left on a Jalen Cone jumper.

Stanford answered with a 7-0 run on two Andrej Stojakovic layups and a Jared Bynum 3. Fardaws Amaq’s jumper with 7:13 left put Cal up, 62-60 but Spencer Jones tied again with two free throws at the five-minute mark. Tyson injured his leg when he landed after taking a missed 3-pointer and did not return, but the Bears tied the game on a pair of free throws from Aimaq with 2:53 left and Celestine hit a jumper to make it 70-68.

Brandon Angel hit two free throws with 1:10 left to put Stanford up for the final time, 71-70. Celestine hit two free throws with :58 seconds left and added the second of two free throws with seven seconds left to set the final margin.

Six players reached double-figure scoring for Cal (9-12, 4-5 Pac-12 Conference). Tyson finished with 14 points, seven under his 21-points-per-game average. Aimaq had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Celestine hit 4 of 5 from the line and finished with 12 points. Keonte Kennedy and Newell each added 11 points and Cone chipped n 10 points by hitting 8 of 9 from the line.

Jones led Stanford 10-9, 5-4) with 13 points. Angel and Carlyle each scored 12 and Maxime Raynaud added 11.

Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle (3) shoots against California forward Grant Newell (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

California travels to face No. 9 Arizona Thursday. Stanford travels to face Arizona State Thursday.

