Ambrose-Hylton's tip-in gives SMU 77-75 comeback victory over Syracuse

DALLAS — Keon Ambrose-Hylton tipped in the winning basket with 2.9 seconds remaining to lift SMU to a 77-75 win over Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Ambrose-Hylton had given the Mustangs (22-8, 13-6 ACC) their first lead of the second half when Boopie Miller fed him in the paint with 46 seconds remaining. Jaquan Carlos tied the game with a free throw before Ambrose-Hylton followed Miller's miss for the winner. JJ Starling got up a shot from inside the halfcourt line but the ball went in-and-out at the buzzer.

Miller was back after missing five games with an injury and the point guard finished with 11 points and five assists. Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to lead six Mustangs in double figures.

Lucas Taylor scored 13 points and Jaquan Carlos 12 with eight assists for the Orange (12-18, 6-13), who also had six scorers in double figures.

Three-pointers by Chris Bell and Kyle Cuffe Jr. gave Syracuse a 12-point lead midway through the second half. SMU tied the game at 73-all on a Samet Yigitoglu free throw with 1:29 left.

The Orange led 41-36 at halftime after Carlos banked in a straightaway 3-pointer at the buzzer.

SMU held leads for only 1:28 of the game. The Mustangs shot 54% but were just 13 of 27 from the line. Syracuse shot 48% but gave up 16 points off 14 turnovers.

In Saturday regular-season finales, Syracuse is home against Virginia and SMU is at Florida State.