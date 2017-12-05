Jimmy V Classic: Syracuse vs. UConn

Syracuse and UConn met in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) looks to pass against Connecticut guard Jalen Adams (4) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) dunks the ball against Connecticut forward Eric Cobb (23) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse guard Frank Howard (23) strips the ball from Connecticut guard Christian Vital (1) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) blocks a shot by Connecticut guard Terry Larrier (22) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) puts up a shot against Connecticut forward Mamadou Diarra (21) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Connecticut forward Josh Carlton (25) drives around Syracuse center Paschal Chukwu (13) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Connecticut guard Antwoine Anderson (0) drives the baseline against Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Connecticut guard Terry Larrier (22) puts up a shot against Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim motions to players during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) reacts after dunking the ball against Connecticut during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.