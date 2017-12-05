Jimmy V Classic: Syracuse vs. UConn
Syracuse and UConn met in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) looks to pass against Connecticut guard Jalen Adams (4) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) dunks the ball against Connecticut forward Eric Cobb (23) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Syracuse guard Frank Howard (23) strips the ball from Connecticut guard Christian Vital (1) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) blocks a shot by Connecticut guard Terry Larrier (22) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) puts up a shot against Connecticut forward Mamadou Diarra (21) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Connecticut forward Josh Carlton (25) drives around Syracuse center Paschal Chukwu (13) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Connecticut guard Antwoine Anderson (0) drives the baseline against Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Connecticut guard Terry Larrier (22) puts up a shot against Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim motions to players during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) reacts after dunking the ball against Connecticut during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Connecticut guard Jalen Adams (4) passes the ball off against Syracuse guard Tyus Battle (25), guard Frank Howard (23) and forward Oshae Brissett (11) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.