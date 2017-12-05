TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 59° Good Evening
Overcast 59° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jimmy V Classic: Syracuse vs. UConn

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Syracuse and UConn met in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) looks to pass
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) looks to pass against Connecticut guard Jalen Adams (4) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) dunks the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) dunks the ball against Connecticut forward Eric Cobb (23) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse guard Frank Howard (23) strips the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Syracuse guard Frank Howard (23) strips the ball from Connecticut guard Christian Vital (1) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) blocks a shot
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) blocks a shot by Connecticut guard Terry Larrier (22) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) puts up a
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) puts up a shot against Connecticut forward Mamadou Diarra (21) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Connecticut forward Josh Carlton (25) drives around Syracuse
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Connecticut forward Josh Carlton (25) drives around Syracuse center Paschal Chukwu (13) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Connecticut guard Antwoine Anderson (0) drives the baseline
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Connecticut guard Antwoine Anderson (0) drives the baseline against Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Connecticut guard Terry Larrier (22) puts up a
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Connecticut guard Terry Larrier (22) puts up a shot against Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim motions to players
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim motions to players during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) reacts after dunking
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer (2) reacts after dunking the ball against Connecticut during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

Connecticut guard Jalen Adams (4) passes the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Connecticut guard Jalen Adams (4) passes the ball off against Syracuse guard Tyus Battle (25), guard Frank Howard (23) and forward Oshae Brissett (11) during the first half of a game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks look Hardaway to be sidelined at least 2 more weeks
Jets quarterback Josh McCown  reacts after a two-point Converting third downs made big difference vs. Chiefs
Yankees president Randy Levine said, Ohtani’s rejection of Yanks doesn’t bother Levine
Giants general manager Jerry Reese speaks to the Reese thanks Giants for opportunity after being fired
After a week on the sideline, Giants quarterback Source: Eli to start Sunday against Cowboys
Expect plenty of empty seats at MetLife Stadium Will Giants fans be outnumbered at MetLife?