Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince lead No. 10 TCU to 71-50 win over No. 17 West Virginia

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points, Sedona Prince had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks, and No. 10 TCU rolled to a 71-50 victory over 17th-ranked West Virginia on Sunday.

The 21st consecutive home victory for the Horned Frogs (26-3, 14-2) dating back to last season also set a school record for overall and Big 12 Conference victories along with home wins (18).

TCU pulled even with Baylor atop the Big 12 standings with two games remaining, including a regular-season finale between the Texas rivals in Waco next Sunday.

J.J. Quinerly, the fourth-leading scorer in the conference at nearly 20 points per game, was limited to a team-high 13 points for the Mountaineers (21-6, 11-5), who lost for just the third time in 11 games.

Quinerly and second-leading scorer Jordan Harrison, who had 11 points, were held to a combined 8-of-32 shooting.

Takeaways

West Virginia shot a season-low 31% in its worst loss of the season. The previous biggest deficit was a 77-62 defeat at Arizona on Jan. 25.

TCU has the longest active home winning streak in the Big 12 after dominating the first top-20 home conference matchup in school history. It was the fourth time in the program's 48 seasons to host a top-20 opponent.

Key moment

Van Lith scored all the points in a 7-0 run that restored a 20-point edge and gave TCU its biggest lead at 65-43 midway through the fourth quarter after the Mountaineers had trimmed a 21-point, second-half deficit to 14.

Key stat

Prince had five of her blocks before halftime, when TCU led 39-20.

Up next

The regular-season home finales for both teams are Wednesday. Utah visits West Virginia, and Houston travels to TCU.

