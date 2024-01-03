Zakai Zeigler scores 17 to lead No. 5 Tennessee over Norfolk State 87-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points and had four assists to lead No. 5 Tennessee past Norfolk State 87-50 on Tuesday night.

Dalton Knecht scored 15 and Tobe Awaka collected 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Volunteers (10-3) won their sixth straight game and 10th straight home game dating to last season. Tennessee connected on 12 3-pointers in the rout.

The Spartans (9-7) were led by Jamarii Thomas with 15 points and Christian Ings with 10.

Each team had a field-goal drought of six minutes in the first half. Tennessee recovered from its frustration midway through the half to lead 43-18 at the break. The Vols scored the last 18 points of the half. Knecht led the way with 13 points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Norfolk State: The Spartans came into Tuesday night’s matchup as the only team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a winning record. Wins over Florida Gulf Coast and Virginia Commonwealth, along with the experience of playing one of the best teams in the country, will give them a solid foundation on which to build in league play.

Tennessee: It took a while for the Vols to get someone other than Dalton Knecht to step up in terms of offensive production. Now, it’s time to get Knecht back on track as Southeastern Conference play begins Saturday. In the three games prior to the Norfolk State game, Knecht has 15 combined points. For the season he is averaging 15.7 points.

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) is fouled by Norfolk State guard George Beale Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

NEXT UP

Norfolk State: The Spartans open MEAC play on the road Saturday against South Carolina State.

Tennessee: It will be a Top 25 matchup Saturday in Knoxville when No. 22 Ole Miss takes on the Vols in the SEC debut for both teams.