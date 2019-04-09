Virginia defeated Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77, in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Tariq Owens #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kyler Edwards #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Virginia Cavaliers fans cheer on their team against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NFL player Chris long attends the the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers attempts a shot against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers and Tariq Owens #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders battle for the ball in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kyler Edwards #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball on offense against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Virginia Cavaliers bench reacts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates the play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kyler Edwards #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A view of the Under Armour shoes worn during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Norense Odiase #32 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers battle for the rebound in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Norense Odiase #32 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers battle for the rebound in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tariq Owens #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

De'Andre Hunter #12 and Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrate the play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Virginia's Kyle Guy (5) and his teammates celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia's Kyle Guy (5) celebrates after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates in front of Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver (23) at the end of the championship game in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime.

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Virginia Cavaliers fans cheer on their team against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Virginia Cavaliers huddle against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate their teams 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate their teams 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

De'Andre Hunter #12 and Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrate their teams 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Norense Odiase #32 and Tariq Owens #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders react to their teams deficit late in overtime against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Virginia players celebrates after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, center, celebrates with guard Ty Jerome, left, after the championship game against Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, right, celebrates with his team after the championship game against Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime.

Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis reacts at the end of the championship game against Virginia in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett celebrates with his team after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the championship game in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Virginia's Braxton Key (2) celebrates with his teammates after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.