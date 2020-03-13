Tim Cluess is stepping down as head coach of the Iona men’s basketball program following a 10-year run, the school announced Friday.

Cluess, who previously coached on Long Island at the high school and collegiate level, did not coach during the 2019-20 season because of an undisclosed illness. According to a news release, Cluess is stepping down to focus on making a full recovery and will remain with the college in an advisory role.

"I want to sincerely thank the Iona College community and administration for the opportunity to be a part of Gael Nation for the past 10 years," Cluess said in a news release. "I appreciate the concern and care that the Iona community, in particular Dr. Carey, has demonstrated for me and my family over the past few months as I have been dealing with a complicated health issue that kept me from coaching."

Cluess, 61, played at St. John’s and Hofstra before his coaching career. He spent decades coaching on Long Island, coaching St. Mary’s from 1991 to 2005 and compiling over 250 wins. After leading Suffolk CCC to a Region XV title in 2005-06, he took over at LIU Post, leading the Pioneers to a Division II Elite Eight in the 2008-09 season.

Cluess took over at Iona in 2010 and was immediately successful, winning 20 games or more in each of his first eight seasons. His teams made six NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIT appearances, amassing a 199-106 record in his nine seasons at Iona.