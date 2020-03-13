TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Tim Cluess steps down as Iona men's basketball coach

Iona head coach Tim Cluess shouts instructions to

Iona head coach Tim Cluess shouts instructions to his players in a MAAC conference tournament on March 11, 2019. Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

Tim Cluess is stepping down as head coach of the Iona men’s basketball program following a 10-year run, the school announced Friday.

Cluess, who previously coached on Long Island at the high school and collegiate level, did not coach during the 2019-20 season because of an undisclosed illness. According to a news release, Cluess is stepping down to focus on making a full recovery and will remain with the college in an advisory role.

"I want to sincerely thank the Iona College community and administration for the opportunity to be a part of Gael Nation for the past 10 years," Cluess said in a news release. "I appreciate the concern and care that the Iona community, in particular Dr. Carey, has demonstrated for me and my family over the past few months as I have been dealing with a complicated health issue that kept me from coaching."

Cluess, 61, played at St. John’s and Hofstra before his coaching career. He spent decades coaching on Long Island, coaching St. Mary’s from 1991 to 2005 and compiling over 250 wins. After leading Suffolk CCC to a Region XV title in 2005-06, he took over at LIU Post, leading the Pioneers to a Division II Elite Eight in the 2008-09 season.

Cluess took over at Iona in 2010 and was immediately successful, winning 20 games or more in each of his first eight seasons. His teams made six NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIT appearances, amassing a 199-106 record in his nine seasons at Iona.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior NHL tells players to self-isolate while season is on hold
Alyssa Parrella of Hofstra stays calm despite pressure Hofstra's spring seasons canceled by CAA
Jadeveon Clowney of the Seattle Seahawks before the 5 players Giants may target in NFL free agency
Stony Brook head coach Joe Spallina celebrates after SBU's Spallina 'heartbroken' at cancellation of spring championships
Mets infielder Pete Alonso during a spring training Right time, right place led him to Pete Alonso and a job with the Mets
Yankees' Zack Britton delivers a pitch during a Yankees' Britton doesn't believe wrist injury will linger
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search